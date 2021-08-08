Celtics Jaylen Brown celebrates Jayson Tatum’s Olympic win by getting to wear his gold medal Tatum helped the U.S. men's basketball team beat France for the gold medal. Jaylen Brown celebrated Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Jayson Tatum’s Olympic gold medal is already making its way around the Celtics.

Early Sunday morning, Jaylen Brown shared an image of him celebrating with his gold medal teammate. Brown actually got to wear the medal himself, too.

In addition to posting the image on Twitter Sunday morning, Brown shared a video of him wearing the gold medal on his Instagram story.

Not long after Tatum scored 19 points in the gold medal game for the U.S. men’s team in its win over France, Brown and several other Celtics teammates congratulated Tatum on his accomplishment.

“The St. Louis Representative @jaytatum0 just got him a gold medal…that’s tuff,” Brown wrote in a tweet.

Advertisement:

Celtics guard Marcus Smart joined in on the congratulations.

“Nothing tastes better than Gold, medium well, with a side of [red, white, and blue]! Congrats @jaytatum0 on your GOLD! Solid and [fire] as always! Proud of you and @usabasketball!” Smart wrote.

Nothing tastes better than Gold, medium well, with a side of 🔴⚪️🔵! Congrats @jaytatum0 on your GOLD! Solid and 🔥 as always! Proud of you and @usabasketball ! pic.twitter.com/Hf34vxPSxr — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) August 7, 2021

Both Brown and Smart played with Tatum on the U.S. men’s team for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. That team didn’t medal, finishing in seventh place.

Brown was included on Team USA’s 57-man finalist list for the Olympic roster in March while Smart declined to be added to the list due to injury concerns. Brown underwent surgery on his left wrist in May, keeping him sidelined for three months and effectively ruling him out for the Olympics.

Advertisement:

Tatum also received congratulations from Tom Brady, hip hop artist Nelly, former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, former Celtics coach Kara Lawson, several Celtics teammates, and the Patriots, among others.

As for Tatum, he celebrated the win by giving himself the nickname “Gold Medal Jay.”