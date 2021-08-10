Celtics Celtics reportedly offer Dennis Schroder one-year deal Schröder struggled in the playoffs after reportedly turning down a big contract extension from the Lakers. Dennis Schroder. Ashley Landis/AP

With Kemba Walker finding a home elsewhere, the Celtics are on the hunt for another dynamic point guard to pair with stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

One of the names on their shortlist appears to be former Hawks/Thunder/Lakers guard Dennis Schröder.

Boston has reportedly offered the 27-year-old a one-year, $5.9 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. That contract amounts to the value of the “taxpayer” mid-level exception, which is specifically for teams currently paying the luxury tax.

However, Schultz reports the eight-year veteran wants the full $9.5 million MLE – typical for teams that, unlike the Celtics, are not paying the luxury tax – as well as a second-year option. The team has not budged on that offer as it would officially activate the NBA’s hard salary cap.

Advertisement:

From an on-the-court standpoint, Schröder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He provides a younger body and a different play style from Walker or the two point guards remaining on the team – Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard.

While not a great outside shooter, averaging just 33.7 percent on 3-pointers in his career, Schröder makes up for it in speed and aggressiveness. He averaged a touch over 13 drives to the rim per game last year according to NBA.com, which is more than anyone who played for the Celtics in the 2020-21 season. He should also help the Celtics push the pace with his willingness to run and attack the basket in transition.

Advertisement:

Schröder also has the tools to be a solid defender at the point guard spot, ranking in the 80th percentile in points allowed per possession last season according to Cleaning The Glass.

#Celtics have offered Dennis Schroder a one-year deal – at the taxpayer $5.9M MLE – per league sources. The current hold up for Schroder is twofold: He wants the full MLE – which is $9.5M – and also seeks a second-year player option. Boston doesn’t want to be hard-capped. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 10, 2021

But he had far from an ideal year as a member of the Lakers, failing to mesh fully with LeBron James and Anthony Davis when the three were on the floor together. Then, when the two superstars missed time, Schröder struggled to pick up the slack, having one of his least efficient offensive seasons. He then went on to shoot a dismal 40 percent from the field (30.8 percent from 3-point land) in the Lakers’ first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement:

Also, he won’t solve the Celtics’ need for a better playmaking guard. He had a poor assist per usage ratio last season and is merely average in terms of points per play generated in the half-court offense, which isn’t a great sign from the guy initiating your offense.

Schröder reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from the Lakers in March with the expectation of seeking a more lucrative contract in free agency. That market appears to be barer than expected, with a source telling the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy that Schröder is “in a state of shock” at his current contract prospects and “needs time” to consider his options.

Advertisement:

Those options don’t seem to include – nor were they ever really going to include – a $100 million free-agent deal.

If the still-young combo guard can’t find a home for the money he wants, a one-year prove-it deal with the Celtics could give him an interesting opportunity for a quick career rehabilitation.