Celtics reportedly sign Dennis Schroder to one-year, $5.9 million deal

The Celtics reportedly signed Dennis Schroder to a one-year, $5.9 million deal. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Celtics added much-needed veteran depth on Tuesday, acquiring former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder on a one-year deal reportedly worth $5.9 million.

Schroder announced his signing via his Instagram story.

“This is one of the best franchises in NBA history, and it will be honour to put on the green and white and do what i love!” Schroder wrote. “I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready?!”

Schroder will take the full taxpayer mid-level exception for one year, which keeps the Celtics out of the hard cap. Brad Stevens and the Celtics also once again avoided taking on any long-term money in their continued quest to maintain near max cap space next summer.

Schroder improves the Celtics’ point-guard depth significantly, giving Marcus Smart a reliable back-up option. Without Schroder, second-year guard Payton Pritchard likely would have had a lot of responsibility (and he still might, if the Celtics prioritize 3-point shooting at the point-guard position). But Schroder gives the Celtics another pick-and-roll operator who can play next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both on and off the ball.

The Celtics now have some roster decisions to make. Forward Jabari Parker signed with the team last year on a two-year deal, but the second year of his deal is not guaranteed. Carsen Edwards — who played well in his first two Summer League games — might feel the squeeze a bit as well as the guard rotation begins to tighten.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of Schroder could encourage the Celtics to send Yam Madar back overseas for one more year. Madar has shown some encouraging flashes at Summer League, but he has one more year under contract in the Israeli Premier League with Maccabi Tel Aviv, and the Celtics might want to avoid buying him out of his deal.

Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in Los Angeles. A career 33.7 percent shooter from deep, Schroder hit 33.5 percent of his triples last year.