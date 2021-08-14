Celtics A look at how each member of the Summer League Celtics could fit into Boston’s big-picture plans Some players are roster locks, while others are long shots. Payton Pritchard has exploded in the Summer League. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Celtics have been the most dominant team in the Summer League as of Saturday morning.

They’ve started 3-0, outlasting the Atlanta Hawks, 85-83, then cruising past the Denver Nuggets, 107-82, and Orlando Magic, 108-71. They face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and could end up playing in the championship game if they keep the momentum rolling.

They’ve done it with balance and ball movement, thanks in large part to a few key standouts. Here’s a closer look at the players on the roster and how they could fit into the Celtics’ plans moving forward — from roster locks to long shots.

Payton Pritchard

Pritchard, who has been one of the Summer League’s most electrifying players, is leaving the summer team due to a “prior engagement” he made months ago that the team honored — not because he’s too good for the league (which he happens to be).

He averaged 20.3 points, 8.7 assists, and shot 57.7% from 3-point range and was a clear notch or two above nearly every other player on the court.

Pritchard, the 26th overall pick in 2020, exceeded expectations as a rookie and is poised for a big second season. He should be in the rotation for the Celtics once again and will likely provide a spark off the bench.

We move to 3-0 in Summer League play, following our 108-71 victory over the Magic. pic.twitter.com/vPorHpOfMs — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 13, 2021

Aaron Nesmith

After hitting just 1 of 8 3-pointers against the Hawks, Nesmith bounced back with a 7-for-9 showing versus the Nuggets, en route to a 33-point performance. He added 18 points and was plus-33 against the Magic and has looked decisive and confident in all three games.

Nesmith had an up-and-down rookie year but showed flashes as a shooter and playmaker and brought constant energy. The next steps are becoming more consistent and improving his 1-on-1 defense.

The 2020 first-round pick averaged 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game as a rookie, and it’s quite possible all of those numbers will increase this season.

Aaron Nesmith bounced back in a big way with 33 points in the 107-82 victory over Denver. pic.twitter.com/2tVCFSIuOn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 11, 2021

Romeo Langford

Langford, who said he was “kind of” able to choose if he played in the Summer League, said it’s the first summer where he’s not hurt.

“Being able to play the whole season, I feel like it’s more so my rookie year just because of the setbacks and things that took place in my career so far,” he told reporters.

He’s shown flashes on both ends as a savvy and slithery player. Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine has pointed out how Langford needs to consistently play harder.

Langford’s shot has looked more fluid in the Summer League, and he hit a key 3-pointer from the corner late in game one. He’ll likely come off the bench in the regular season, but the key, of course, is whether he can stay healthy.

Juhann Begarin

The Celtics took Begarin, a 6-foot-5, 214-pound 19-year-old wing from France, with their only pick (45th) in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Begarin, an intriguing player with clear upside, has averaged 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the Summer League. He wasn’t initially on the roster, but he asked the team if he could join and the Celtics obliged.

“Brad (Stevens) told me I would play in France for one more year,” Begarin said, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. “I think I’m ready to play with (the Celtics), and I knew Summer League was an opportunity to show them I’m ready. I just asked him to play and show I can play with them.”

He’s already flaunted his potential as a slasher and a stellar athlete, but it’s unlikely he’ll join the Celtics this season. Begarin still has plenty of room for improvement, and it’s more likely he’ll join the team next year or sometime in the future.

Bruno Fernando

Fernando came to the Celtics in the trade that brought Kris Dunn to Boston and sent Tristan Thompson to the Sacramento Kings.

He’s played two NBA seasons with Atlanta, averaging 3.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 10.6 minutes over 89 games. Fernando has solid post moves and instincts around the basket and has plenty of room to grow.

It appears likely that he’ll make the roster and earn periodic minutes off the bench. He’ll presumably be behind Robert Williams, Al Horford, and Enes Kanter, but an injury or an inkling from new head coach Ime Udoka could allow him to see the court more.

Yam Madar

Madar certainly isn’t lacking in confidence. The wiry, 6-foot-3, 180-pound energizer believes the NBA is in his near future.

“I’m planning to come and play for the Celtics this coming up year,” Madar said.

He lost his arbitration case to join the Celtics this year, so acquiring him will require a buyout. Plus, with Pritchard and Dunn in the mix, and Marcus Smart and newly acquired Dennis Schröder as locks in the rotation, Madar may have to wait another year.

Madar’s shot has looked much-improved, and his playmaking ability has stood out in the Summer League. The consensus is that he needs to bulk up and improve his ability to guard bigger players.

Yam Madar: “It’s a dream come true being on the floor, wearing that Celtics jersey." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 8, 2021

Carsen Edwards

It’s possible the hourglass may be running out, and it’s also possible Edwards will stay with the Celtics.

He’s shot just 37.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3 in his two-year career and has yet to find the consistency both he and the team believe he can. Edwards was 6-for-17 against the Hawks, 5-for-16 versus the Nuggets, and 3-for-9 against the Magic. He hasn’t been shy, and he hasn’t been efficient.

The final games in Las Vegas are a prime opportunity to show that he can hit shots on a consistent basis. If he does make the roster, it’s unlikely he’ll see a significant role barring injuries. Josh Richardson will see major minutes at shooting guard, and it’s likely Langford and Nesmith, and potentially Smart or Schröder, will see time there as well.

Sam Hauser

The Celtics recently signed the rookie Hauser to a two-way contract following his 21-point explosion against the Magic.

He’s a catch-and-shoot, pick-and-pop player with solid size (6-foot 8). Hauser has a long way to go to become Miami Heat sniper Duncan Robinson 2.0, but the long-term goal is that he could emerge as a player with a similar style who can catch fire at any moment.

This year, he’ll see time with both the Maine Celtics and Celtics. It’s unclear how much he’ll play in the NBA, but it’s possible he could be used periodically off the bench if the Celtics are down big and need a spark.

Sam Hauser after knocking down six 3-pointers tonight: “The first two games I was kind of getting used to [the game speed] and couldn’t make a shot. But I think in this third game, I really got my legs underneath me and adjusted." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 13, 2021

Other players

Dedric Lawson (6-foot-7, 230 pounds), Zach Auguste (6-foot-10, 239 pounds), Aric Holman (6-foot-9, 225 pounds), K.J. Lawson (6-foot-7, 215 pounds), and Arnas Velicka (6-foot-4, 192 pounds) will likely play for Maine or find a spot with another team. Time will tell where they end up.