Celtics complete sign-and-trade deal sending Evan Fournier to Knicks Boston creates a $17.1 million trade exception with the move. Evan Fournier was acquired by the Celtics using the trade exception they received when Gordon Hayward left for Charlotte.





The Celtics and Knicks on Tuesday agreed to a sign-and-trade involving former Celtics wing Evan Fournier, with Boston sending New York two 2023 second-round picks in the deal.

According to a league source, the Celtics created a $17.1 million trade exception with the trade. The source said Boston is sending the Knicks the top-55-protected second-round pick it previously acquired from Charlotte, as well as the worst pick among the Thunder and Wizards’ second-round choices, or the better of the Heat and Mavericks’ second-round choices, if it is worse than the Oklahoma City and Washington picks. The Celtics will also receive cash from the Knicks, according to the source.

The Celtics used the trade exception created in last year’s Gordon Hayward deal to acquire Fournier from the Magic last March. He averaged 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists and shot 46.3 percent from the 3-point line for the Celtics, but his brief Boston tenure was slowed after he contracted COVID-19 and dealt with aftereffects for several weeks.

At the start of free agency the Knicks agreed to sign Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal. Former Celtics All-Star Kemba Walker later signed with New York, too.