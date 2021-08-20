Celtics Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett’s number on March 13 Garnett will be the 24th person in franchise history to receive the honor. Kevin Garnett's No. 5 will soon hang from the TD Garden rafters.

Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony finally has a date.

The Celtics will retire Garnett’s No. 5 on March 13, 2022, following their game against the Mavericks, similar to what they did when they retired Paul Pierce’s number in 2018.

It was first announced the Celtics would retire Garnett’s No. 5 in February 2020 with plans for a ceremony during the 2020-21 season. However, the ceremony was delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from attending games for much of last season.

“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,” Garnett said in a statement announcing that his number would be retired. “I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates, and Celtic Nation!”

In six seasons with the Celtics, Garnett was named to the All-Star team five times, won the Defensive Player of the Year Award once, and led the team to the NBA title in 2008.

Garnett will be the 24th member in Celtics history to have his number retired. He joins Pierce as the only other Celtics player who played post-2000 to have his number retired by the team.