Celtics 'I love Boston, and Boston loves me': Celtics officially sign Marcus Smart to contract extension

It’s now officially official: Marcus Smart is staying in Boston.

The Celtics signed him to a contract extension, the team announced Saturday. According to multiple reports, it’s a four-year, $77 million extension.

Smart, the longest-tenured Celtic, has averaged 10.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals since the team selected him sixth overall in 2014.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather play and no other fans I’d rather play in front of,” Smart said in a release. “I love Boston, and Boston loves me. We’ve had some great moments and success in my time here, but there’s more to accomplish. I’m ready to put that Celtics jersey back on and get to work out on the Parquet with my teammates.”

President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens echoed those thoughts and said the team is thrilled to extend Smart and thankful that he chose to remain a Celtic.

“In his seven years in Boston, he has made a big impact, on and off the court,” Stevens said. “It is not a coincidence that every team he’s played on has been in the playoffs, with several series wins throughout the years. He adds to winning on both ends of the floor, and competes with a grit and toughness that few match.”

