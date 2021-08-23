Celtics Josh Richardson reportedly signs extension with Celtics The Celtics acquired Richardson via trade this offseason. Josh Richardson, here pictured last season, signed an extension with the Celtics on Monday. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Celtics reportedly signed guard Josh Richardson to an extension Monday after trading for him earlier this summer.

Per the Athletic’s Shams Charania, Richardson — who opted into the final year of his deal prior to the trade — agreed to a deal that brings the total value of his contract up to $24 million. Richardson had $11.6 million remaining on his deal, which means he is owed $13.4 million next season.

Richardson had a down year with the Mavericks, where he shot just 33 percent from 3-point range. The Celtics acquired him using the remainder of their traded player exception generated when they dealt Gordon Hayward to Charlotte. They included big man Moses Brown in the deal.

The Celtics now have several contracts on the roster that could prove to be good value. If Richardson outperforms, the Celtics will be happy to either continue paying him a reasonable number next season or use his contract as salary matching in a bigger trade.

Stevens praised Richardson extensively last week in a press conference wrapping up free agency.

“I think that Josh brings a great grit, again and edge,” Stevens said. “He can defend several positions. I think that last year was a little bit of an anomaly in how he shot the ball. He’s always been a good shooter and our numbers would say that when he gets the open opportunities, he’s better obviously than he shot last year.

“But he wants to win. Like winning is really important to him. I think the way that he separated himself when he joined the league with him being a mid-second-round pick was he showed his competitive character out of the gate. I think that that is something that we’re looking forward to adding to our team.”