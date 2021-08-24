Here’s how Celtics extensions for Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and Josh Richardson stack up historically

Get the latest Boston sports news
Over the last two weeks, the Celtics signed three players to extensions: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and Josh Richardson.
On a recent episode of the Ringer NBA Show, Kevin O’Connor and Chris Vernon discussed the Celtics’s recent deals. At one point, Vernon noted that it would be useful to have historical perspective on new contracts to show why big numbers that might sound daunting really aren’t in the modern era.
So here we are. We won’t do the entire NBA of course, but we can offer historical perspective for the Celtics’s three new deals from 10 and 20 years ago.
A couple of brief notes:
Here we go.
Contract: Four years, $77 million ($19.1 million/year — 16 percent of the cap)
If Smart’s contract kicked in this year, he would be the 61st-highest paid player in the NBA.
Comparable contracts in 2012 (35 percent of the cap)
Pau Gasol — $18.7 million (6th-highest paid)
Dirk Nowitzki — $19.1 million (5th)
Rashard Lewis/Tim Duncan — $21.1 million (3rd/4th)
Comparable contracts in 2002 (45 percent of the cap)
Alonzo Mourning — $18.7 million (3rd)
Shaquille O’Neal — $21.4 million (2nd)
Contract: Four years, $54 million ($13.5 million/year — 12 percent of the cap)
Per the Athletic’s Jay King, Williams is unlikely to reach his full total due to difficult incentives. However, for our purposes here, let’s assume he does.
If Williams’ contract kicked in this year, he would be the 94th-highest player in the league.
Comparable contracts in 2012 (25 percent of the cap)
Tyson Chandler — $13.1 million (31st-highest paid)
Carlos Boozer — $13.5 million (30th)
LaMarcus Aldridge — $14 million (29th)
Comparable contracts in 2002 (32 percent of the cap)
Gary Payton — $12.9 million (9th)
Dikembe Mutombo — $14.3 million (8th)
Contract: One year, $12.3 million (11 percent of the cap)
If Richardson’s contract kicked in this year, he would be the 109th-highest paid player in the NBA.
Comparable contracts in 2012 (23 percent of the cap)
Danny Granger — $12 million (39th-highest paid)
Luol Deng — $12.3 million (38th)
Josh Smith — $12.4 million (37th)
Comparable contracts in 2002 (29 percent of the cap)
Reggie Miller — $12 million (13th)
Damon Stoudamire — $12.4 million (12th)
Chris Webber — $12.8 million (11th)
The biggest takeaway here? If you have an issue with a contract, make sure you’re worried about the cap percentage — not the number. All three contracts would have been hefty in 2012 (and very hefty in 2002), but they look friendly to the Celtics’ cap sheet in 2021 when placed in proper perspective.
