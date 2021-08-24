Celtics Steve Pagliuca says Celtics are ‘monitoring’ COVID-19 case numbers ahead of new season Pagliuca said the team is "monitoring it day-by-day and then being responsive to what happens out there." Fans packed TD Garden for Game 4 of the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Nets. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In May, TD Garden returned to allowing 100-percent fan capacity at sporting events as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted across the state.

But with new COVID-19 case numbers once again on the rise — and as other pandemic-related restrictions are being put back in place — local sports teams are also considering options to try and mitigate the spread of the virus.

During a Tuesday interview on WEEI, Celtics managing partner Steve Pagliuca said the team is “monitoring it day-by-day and then being responsive to what happens out there.”

Pagliuca didn’t offer specifics, but remained optimistic about having fans at TD Garden.

“So far it looks like we’re going to have a season and there will be fans in the stands and there will be precautions taken,” said Pagliuca.

The Bruins open the season at home on Oct. 16 against the Dallas Stars. The Celtics’ home opener comes on Oct. 22 against the Toronto Raptors.