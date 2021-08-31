Celtics Cavaliers sign former Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall to one-year deal Fall played in 19 games for the Celtics last season. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving talks with Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall after their Game 5. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Celtics fans will have to wait for the Cavaliers to visit Boston before chanting for Tacko Fall to enter the game next season.

Fall, a 7-foot-5 center and a fan favorite at TD Garden, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Cavaliers on Tuesday. He spent two seasons with the Celtics, both on two-way deals that sent him bouncing between Boston and Maine where he played for the Red Claws.

While Fall never spent much time on the floor in Boston, he showed some flashes — particularly in Maine — as a big man who could play drop coverage defense and protect the rim. He averaged 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game and shot 72.4 percent from the field.

Fans often chanted “We want Tacko!” at Brad Stevens over the last two years, encouraging the former Celtics coach and current general manager to play Fall.

Every once in a while, Stevens obliged — much to the TD Garden’s delight.

“I couldn’t be happier with the guy,” Stevens said last year. “He goes from undrafted to two-way, to still on a two-way. Last year in the bubble he didn’t dress half the time because of the rule that we could only dress 13. And all he does is smile. He’s a great teammate, as good as I’ve been around, and he works. He’s a good one, for sure.”

Whether Fall makes the Cavaliers’ roster or not remains to be seen. He will be behind No. 2 pick Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the center rotation.