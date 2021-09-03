Celtics Celtics are reportedly acquiring former first-round pick Juancho Hernangomez from Timberwolves They're reportedly trading Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards, and completing a pick swap. Forward Juancho Hernangomez grabs a rebound in front of Tristan Thompson. Elise Amendola/AP Photo

The Celtics are reportedly acquiring forward Juancho Hernangómez in exchange for guards Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards, and a 2026 second-round pick swap.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Friday, noting that the deal can’t be formally completed until Sept. 15 due to the contracts of Dunn and Edwards. Wojnarowski said Hernangómez gives the Celtics another potential floor-spacer in a bench role.

Hernangómez, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Madrid, Spain, has averaged 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over his five-year career. The former No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in 14 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019-20. His numbers dipped to 7.2 and 3.9 in 52 games last year, a season in which he missed 20 days due to COVID-19.

The Dunn era was over before it truly began in Boston, as the former Providence College guard will now head to another team. Dunn would have likely been the third or fourth point guard on the Celtics’ roster, but he could see an increased role in Minnesota – where he started his career as the No. 5 overall pick.

Edwards, a streaky shooter from Purdue University, shot 30.2 percent from 3-point range in his two years with the Celtics. The 5-foot-11 guard has shown flashes but hasn’t been able to play consistently enough to earn a regular spot in the rotation.

While it’s possible there are more changes to come, the Celtics’ roster appears to be close to set, with guards Marcus Smart, Dennis Schröder, Josh Richardson, Payton Pritchard, and Romeo Langford, forwards Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Aaron Nesmith, Hernangómez, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, and Sam Hauser (two-way), and bigs Robert Williams, Al Horford, Enes Kanter, and Bruno Fernando.