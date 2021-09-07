Celtics Paul Pierce unapologetic to ESPN for Instagram video, didn’t realize he made it "I was done with them anyway. It wasn't a great fit." Paul Pierce, here pictured in 2018, isn't sorry for getting fired at ESPN. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Paul Pierce is not sorry — and does not see why he should be — for the video that got him fired from ESPN, per a Sports Illustrated story with Chris Mannix.

Pierce, whose 15-year career in Boston culminates with his induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, told Mannix he already planned to leave the network.

“I was done with them, anyway,” Pierce told Mannix. “It wasn’t a great fit. There’s a lot of stuff over there that you can’t say. And you have to talk about LeBron all the time.”

Pierce, of course, is not someone who will hold back when given an opportunity to say something. He noted to Mannix that nothing he did in the video — in which he drank and smoked cigars at an oddly well-lit party with strippers — was illegal.

“All the people coming after me, half you motherf—ers do the same s—,” Pierce said. “You’re just hiding it. And you all are married while you’re doing it. I’m divorced. I’m retired. I’m having fun.”

Pierce’s agent reportedly worried that if Pierce didn’t apologize, his Hall of Fame candidacy might be in jeopardy. But Pierce (who did not apologize) avoided — as he put it to Mannix — “the biggest stiff job in Hall of Fame history” when the Hall of Fame chose him earlier this year.

Pierce told Mannix his post-ESPN plans are unclear currently, but he wants to do a travel show with Kevin Garnett — which would be entertaining, especially on a network that doesn’t require language to be censored — where he and his longtime friend do “all the s— we couldn’t do when we played” such as skydiving, running with the bulls, and riding around on motorcycles.

He also wants get Garnett, Rajon Rondo, and Ray Allen back on the same page after Allen’s departure for Miami in 2012 splintered the group’s dynamic.

“I’m going to keep talking to everyone,” Pierce told Mannix. “What a moment that would be.”