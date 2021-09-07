Celtics Former Celtics guard Tremont Waters reportedly signs with Bucks Waters started three games for the Celtics last season. Tremont Waters agreed to deal with the Bucks on Tuesday, per a report. AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Former Celtics guard Tremont Waters agreed to a deal with the Bucks on Tuesday, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Waters was the 51st pick in the 2019 draft — the fourth player picked by Danny Ainge on a busy night. He shined in the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League alongside Carsen Edwards in the backcourt, showing an impressive skill set as a lead ball-handler and facilitator and even as a defender despite his height (generously listed at 5-foot-10).

The Celtics signed Waters to a two-way deal, and he won G-League Rookie of the Year with the Maine Red Claws in 2020. Waters re-upped on a second two-way deal last season and played 26 games, starting in three of them.

But while Waters shined in Summer League and the G-League, his 3-point shot never improved to a level that would help a 5-foot-10 guard stay on the court, and he didn’t show much during his NBA stints. On this year’s roster, he wasn’t going to be able to break through the Celtics’ guard bottleneck — so crowded, the Celtics made a consolidating move by trading Edwards and Kris Dunn for Juancho Hernangomez.

The Celtics let several young members of last year’s young nucleus walk this offseason, including Semi Ojeleye (who, like Waters, joined the Bucks), Tacko Fall and Edwards. They still have a two-way slot available after signing Sam Hauser to a deal shortly after the draft wrapped up in July.