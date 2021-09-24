Celtics Celtics are reportedly signing shooter Garrison Mathews He played in 64 games with the Washington Wizards last season and shot 38.4 percent from 3-point range. Garrison Mathews started 24 games with the Washington Wizards this past season. Nick Wass/AP Photo

The Celtics have agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with free-agent guard Garrison Mathews, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported Friday morning.

Boston also agreed to a training camp deal with guard Ryan Arcidiacono, a former Villanova standout who spent his first four NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Charania reported Thursday.

Mathews, 24, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound sharpshooter from Lipscomb University averaged 5.5 points, shot 38.9 percent from 3-point range, and hit 89.1 percent of his free throws in two years with the Washington Wizards.

This past season, he started 24 games and played in 64, connecting on 53.8 percent of his 2-point shots while attempting an average of more than three 3-pointers in 16-plus minutes per game.

The Athletic‘s David Aldridge called it a “low-key good pickup.” According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, Mathews will have an opportunity to compete for a 15-man roster spot and/or a two-way deal in Celtics camp. Robb noted that the Celtics only have 14 guaranteed contracts currently, along with two-way player Sam Hauser.

The Celtics currently have 21 players on their training camp roster, including Arcidiacono and Mathews. Robb indicated that they could stagger the timing of some of their reported camp deals in order to not exceed the maximum of 20 players.

According to NBA reporter Keith Smith, both Arcidiacono and Mathews “have a real shot” at making the final 15-man roster, and President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens is still “doing some tinkering.”

Arcidiacono, a shifty, 6-foot-3, guard, averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 assists in 207 games with the Bulls and has extensive NBA experience. Theo Pinson and Juwan Morgan are also names to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Training camp begins Tuesday, Sept. 28, and the regular season is set to start Tuesday, Oct. 19.