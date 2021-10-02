Celtics ‘It was surreal’: Jaylen Brown thanked his teammates for attending his store opening "My guys showed up." Celtics forward Jaylen Brown smiles during an interview. Mary Schwalm/AP Photo

As Jaylen Brown officially opened his “7uice” store in Boston’s Seaport District on Friday, many of his Celtics teammates were there to show their support.

Jayson Tatum (plus Deuce), Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Dennis Schröder, Jabari Parker, Aaron Nesmith, Juwan Morgan, Theo Pinson, and Sam Hauser were among the players present, according to Forbes reporter Chris Grenham.

“It was surreal,” Brown said Saturday. “My guys showed up. We had a great opening … Just to have the support of your teammates and extended family, I appreciate it and love you all.”

Brown said he’s looking for something more than profit in opening his store. He plans to do giveaways to places in need and said those who do pay for items will be helping others through the purchases they make.

The 7uice Foundation is dedicated to positively affecting the lives of “at risk” children and young adults through educational, athletic, and social programs. “7uice” sells items such as shirts, shorts, hats, bags, and more.

Here are some clips and photos from the day, via Grenham.

