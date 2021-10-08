Celtics Celtics star Jaylen Brown tests positive for COVID-19 Brown is asymptomatic and is quarantining, the team announced. Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19.

Star wing Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19, the Celtics announced Friday. Brown is asymptomatic and quarantining after receiving the positive test, the team added.

When asked if he was vaccinated at the start of training camp, Brown didn’t say if he was or wasn’t vaccinated. Brown, who is a vice president for the NBPA, did say though that the NBA and the NBPA have done a “great job” on getting vaccinated.

“The WNBA is 99% vaccinated and I think the NBA is over 90%,” Brown said in September. “I think the NBA and the [players] union have done a great job. In certain states and certain entities, they’re not at that percentage level.”

“Everybody has their own thoughts about it,” Brown added on the vaccine. “Personally, my closest family members are vaccinated. I have family members who are vaccinated that are concerned about getting a booster shot or multiple booster shots. And I have some people in my family who aren’t vaccinated at all.”

Last season, the Celtics were hit harder by COVID than any team from a missed time standpoint. As a team, the Celtics players missed over 160 days due to COVID-19. Prior to training camp, new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Brown’s positive test comes a day before the Celtics play their second preseason game, which is against the Raptors on Saturday. In the first preseason game, Brown scored a team-high 25 points in the Celtics’ win over the Magic. The Celtics will play preseason games against the Magic (Oct. 13) and the Heat (Oct. 15) before starting the regular season against the Knicks on Oct. 20.