Celtics Al Horford ‘doing okay’ after positive COVID-19 test but might miss season opener "Nobody wants to be in this situation, so there's no real positive about it." Al Horford of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Celtics big man Al Horford is “doing okay” after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Celtics coach Ime Udoka, but he might not be ready for the season opener.

The Celtics announced Horford’s positive test on Tuesday. They open their season on Oct. 20 against the Knicks, which could put Horford’s status in jeopardy based on the quarantine window. Udoka said Horford tested positive the day before the team announced it.

“It’s a 10-day timeline off the top and then it’s going to be close based on the amount of days it’s been since he tested positive,” Udoka said. “And then from there, you’ve got to have your two [negative] results, a similar situation that I went through before training camp. Timeline-wise, it’s going to be very close.

“We’ll see what happens with that, but we should definitely have Jaylen [Brown] back by then.”

Brown tested positive for COVID on Friday.

Udoka said Horford is “doing okay.”

“Obviously, nobody wants to be in this situation, so there’s no real positive about it,” Udoka said. “But health-wise overall, he’s doing okay.”

Last season, the Celtics were more affected by COVID absences than any other team. Udoka was asked if these tests are frustrating given last year’s struggles.

“I’ve seen the numbers of games missed last year,” Udoka said. “Really hit us hard last year. And so I knew that coming in. Obviously, it is a frustrating thing. And being that I dealt with it as well right before, I guess the silver lining is that when it’s happening — if there is one — [it’s] in the preseason. You’re missing games where it doesn’t officially count but it still breaks the rhythm of some of the things that we’ve done over the first few weeks and it’s not good overall.

“But, like I said, it gives other guys the opportunity to get some run in there, see different lineups, and see what some of the young guys can do.”