Celtics suspend guard Marcus Smart for final preseason game

The Celtics are suspending guard Marcus Smart for Friday’s preseason finale vs. the Miami Heat, according to a report.
The punishment is for violating a team rule. The matter has been resolved, and Smart is with the team in Florida as it concludes its two-game road trip, having faced Orlando Wednesday night. He did not play against the Magic.
Smart, 27, is entering his eighth season with the Celtics, having been selected sixth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. He signed a four-year, $77 million extension in August.
ESPN is reporting Smart missed the team’s flight to Orlando ahead of its second-to-last preseason game.
