Marcus Smart will miss Saturday’s game due to non-COVID illness

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has a non-COVID illness and will miss Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards, head coach Ime Udoka said Friday.
Smart has felt “up and down” the past few days while dealing with migraines and other symptoms. He won’t travel with the team, and his status for Monday’s home game against the Chicago Bulls is unclear.
Aaron Nesmith is also dealing with a non-COVID illness. He missed practice Friday but will attempt to travel to Washington.
Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, said he hasn’t hasn’t “felt like Jaylen” every game this season as he recovers from COVID-19. He said he’s having some joint pain and that sometimes it feels like he played three games instead of one.
He said he’s discussed the issues with the medical staff and that he’s feeling optimistic overall despite the setbacks.
“My frustration is with my body more than anything,” Brown said.
The Celtics are 2-3 and are hoping to bounce back after a dispiriting loss to the Wizards on Wednesday.
