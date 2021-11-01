Celtics Celtics collapse in second half against Bulls. Here’s what to know in case you missed it. After back-to-back losses to the Wizards, the Celtics managed to turn in perhaps their worst loss so far. Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu drives past Dennis Schroder. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Celtics suffered an enormous collapse on Monday, falling 128-114 to the Bulls.

Here’s what happened if you missed the game.

Describe the game in one sentence

The Celtics played their best basketball of the young season in the first half and built a 19-point lead, but a second-half explosion by the Bulls turned Monday’s game into arguably the worst loss in a season that has been full of bad ones.

What was the big storyline?

Jayson Tatum’s tough start continued — he finished 8-for-22 from the field (20 points) and 1-for-4 from 3-point range despite heavy usage. The Celtics won’t be good until their projected top-15 player starts looking like a top-15 player.

Who was the best player?

DeMar DeRozan — 37 points, 15-for-20, 3-for-4 from 3-point range, seven rebounds

Advertisement:

DeRozan destroyed the Celtics, particularly in the paint.

DeMar DeRozan says the mid-range isn’t dead — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) November 2, 2021

Last season, the Celtics struggled mightily against pick-and-roll ball-handlers. Will that trend continue this season?

What’s the hot take of the game?

It’s barely November, but the Celtics are in for a long year.

Is it fair?

It feels too early for panic, but there isn’t much of a counterargument to be made. The Celtics have lost to both good and mediocre teams, and while there’s no shame in falling to the 6-1 Bulls, losing a 19-point lead is a tough look especially on the heels of back-to-back disappointing losses to the Wizards. The Celtics have a game against the Magic on Wednesday (which at this stage feels like a must-win) followed by contests against the Heat and Mavericks, both of whom look strong to start the season.

No season is over in early November, but the Celtics have given us very little reason to believe in their resiliency.

What’s a fun fact for the water cooler?

Yikes.

The Celtics didn't have a single defensive rebound in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Bulls. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 2, 2021

When is the next one?

The Celtics travel to Orlando to take on the Magic on Wednesday. The game tips at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston.