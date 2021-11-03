Jaylen Brown, Celtics roll over Magic with huge third quarter. Here’s what to know in case you missed it.

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Celtics, who desperately needed a big win, got one against the Magic on Wednesday, running away in the second half with a 92-79 victory.
Here’s what happened if you missed the game.
The Celtics trailed at the half, but a huge third quarter boosted them to a much-needed double-digit win against a bad Magic team that couldn’t take advantage of a lackluster fourth quarter.
The biggest story line — unfortunately for the Celtics — was not the 31-10 third-quarter run, but rather their player’s only meeting following their loss to the Chicago Bulls. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported right before the game that Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum met to discuss Smart’s controversial comments, but that the meeting was “emotional” and unproductive.
The good news? Winning solves a lot of problems, and perhaps a comfortable victory will give the Celtics some good feelings they desperately need.
Jaylen Brown — 28 points, 10-for-17 shooting, five rebounds, three assists
Brown once again made up for a bad game from Tatum, whose early-season struggles continued. In the third quarter, Brown showed off his full arsenal of scoring plays and provided the Celtics with all the offense they needed.
A close second: Al Horford, whose 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists output continued what has been a brilliant start to the season.
Jaylen Brown is the team’s star, not Jayson Tatum.
No, but it does illustrate two facts: 1) Tatum’s struggles have cost the Celtics enormously through nine games and 2) Brown is often underrated.
The Celtics can still right the ship, but they need a whole lot more from Tatum to do so. Brown is giving them everything they can reasonably ask for and more.
The Celtics take on the Heat at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Fans can watch the game on NBC Sports Boston or on NBA TV out of market.
