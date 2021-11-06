Celtics Jaylen Brown could miss a couple weeks with hamstring injury Brown is the Celtics' leading scorer so far this season. Jaylen Brown might be out for some time. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Right when the Celtics were at a good point with their team health, it appears they might be without one of their top players for some time.

Star wing Jaylen Brown could possibly miss a couple of weeks with right hamstring tightness, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Saturday. Udoka told reporters that the team is being “cautious” on Brown’s injury and that he’ll be re-evaluated on Sunday, when the team returns home from their three-game road trip.

Brown suffered the injury during the Celtics’ decisive win over the Heat in Miami on Thursday. He left the court at the end of the third quarter, but didn’t noticeably seem to injure his hamstring on a specific play.

Advertisement:

The Celtics already ruled Brown out for Saturday’s game against the Mavericks. Brown is the Celtics’ leading scorer to start the season, averaging 25.6 points per game on .493/.397/.780 shooting splits.

In other injury news for the Celtics, backup guard Josh Richardson is a game-time decision for Saturday’s game. Richardson missed Thursday’s game due to a left foot contusion.

If Richardson does play, he could start in Brown’s place as he has the most minutes among the Celtics’ bench wing players. If Richardson doesn’t play, the Celtics still have a few interesting options as to how they could start in Brown’s place.

Backup point guard Dennis Schroder started in the one game Brown’s missed this season, giving the Celtics a double point guard starting lineup. They could also start Romeo Langford or Aaron Nesmith, with the latter scoring 13 points in 18 minutes while filling in for Richardson on Thursday.