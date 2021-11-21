Celtics Jaylen Brown probable to make his return Monday against the Rockets Brown's missed the last eight games due to a hamstring injury. Jaylen Brown looks to make his return to the lineup on Monday.

Right as the Celtics pull above .500 for the first time this season, more good news came their way on Sunday.

Star wing Jaylen Brown is listed as probable to play in Monday’s home game against the Rockets. Brown’s missed the Celtics’ last eight games since he injured his hamstring in the third quarter of their win over the Heat on Nov. 4. Four days later, it was revealed that Brown had a hamstring strain that would keep him out one to two weeks. Monday marks the two-week point since that announcement.

Brown was hopeful to make his return to the lineup as early as the game against the Cavaliers on Nov. 15. But he didn’t play in that game. Brown was upgraded to questionable for the first time during his absence prior to Friday’s Lakers game, but was also ruled out.

The Celtics have actually fared relatively well without Brown, who’s their leading scorer at 25.6 points per game, going 5-3 in the eight games he missed.

Starting center Robert Williams was also upgraded to probable for Monday’s game. Williams missed the previous three games due to left knee tendinopathy that came up in the Nov. 15 win over the Cavaliers.

Point guard Dennis Schröder is listed as probable for Monday’s game with a left ankle sprain. Schröder was listed on the injury report before the prior two games but played in both. Backup wing Romeo Langford is also listed as probable with the same injury as Schröder.

Monday’s matchup is the second and final time the Celtics will face the Rockets this season. Boston won the prior matchup in Houston, winning 107-97 without Brown.