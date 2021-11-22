Celtics 4 takeaways as the Celtics rout the Rockets in Jaylen Brown’s return Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown helped spark the Celtics' third straight win. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum takes a shot over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Here are the takeaways as the Celtics routed the Rockets 108-90 with both Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams back in the lineup.

1. Brown had a minutes restriction which ultimately didn’t matter at all: He and the rest of the Celtics’ starters sat for much of the fourth quarter after taking care of business against a Rockets team that only felt tenuously in the game for most of the first half.

Brown didn’t get going right away — in the first two quarters, he missed a lot of shots and clearly needed to knock some rust off. In the third, however, he started with a pair of free throws. After a couple of misses, he scored a breakaway layup, then buried a pair of triples and two more free throws — notching 12 of his 19 points in the period.

Per Ime Udoka, Brown didn’t feel “normal normal,” but he did feel quite a bit better.

The Celtics, to no one’s surprise, look a whole lot more dangerous when their best players are available. Wednesday will be a greater test of the team’s newfound chemistry, but they aced their test prep against a bad team Monday.

2. Robert Williams is a pretty unique player, which means he puts up some pretty unique stat lines.

Rob Williams just had the first game in Celtics history with 15+ rebounds and one or zero field goal attempts. — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) November 23, 2021

Williams finished with 15 rebounds, one block and two points on 1-for-1 shooting (an alley-oop from Marcus Smart in the first half).

3. One underrated aspect of the Celtics’ success this season: Both Romeo Langford and Grant Williams look like real contributors who can help the Celtics win games right now. Both players have improved drastically from 3-point range, both are defending hard and both seem fully ready for NBA physicality at this stage.

Awesome pass by Robert Williams to Romeo Langford who nails the three pic.twitter.com/IWaedWIGYj — Efrain Ramos (@BLKRZN) November 23, 2021

Depth was an issue for the Celtics last season, but Langford and Williams had a full offseason and appear to be significantly better prepared as a result. The Celtics’ 2019 draft was panned widely over the offseason, but Langford and Williams look ready to fundamentally challenge that narrative.

4. Jayson Tatum notched his fourth straight game with 30 or more points, and once again, he led the way as the Celtics attacked the paint, which got the ball moving around the perimeter. Tatum was 1-for-9 from 3-point range, but because he scored efficiently inside the arc (more importantly), and took and made nine free throws, he still produced a big total.

Of course, Tatum should also continue taking nine 3-pointer per game no matter what. A shooter of his caliber needs to continue shooting.

We will have more takeaways later this evening.