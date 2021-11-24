Celtics Celtics’ Jaylen Brown will be questionable for the next week "There's going to be some natural soreness and stiffness coming back." Jaylen Brown returned from an injury for the Celtics vs. the Rockets. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Celtics star Jaylen Brown will be questionable for the next week, according to Ime Udoka.

Brown missed eight games this month with a hamstring injury — a nagging issue that has bothered him over the last two years. After his return on Monday, Brown hinted that he wasn’t 100 percent, but the Celtics cleared him to play shortly before Wednesday’s game against the Nets.

“Status is pretty much day to day going forward,” Udoka said. “Questionable for the next week or so. Just see how his body reacts to the minutes he’s playing. So we have to hope that he plays well. He felt decent yesterday, but there’s going to be some natural soreness and stiffness coming back and jumping into those minutes in real game action.”

Brown told reporters after Monday’s game he wasn’t “super happy” with how his body felt.

“This is a little bit of an engaging injury,” Brown said. “I’ve had a hamstring injury a few times now. This one seems to be lingering a little bit. But I think that in the next coming days, I’ll get back to feeling 100 percent and we’ll get back to adding some wins.

“This group has played extremely well while I’ve been out. I’ve seen a lot of steps forward from a lot of guys that makes me excited about our potential. I just want to continue to add value, play off those guys and keep winning games.”

Brown added that he and the Celtics’ medical team are working out a plan to keep him healthy.

“I don’t want this to lead to any other injuries and things like that that it possibly could have,” he said. “Just taking the right precautions and the right measures in order to get back to being myself out there, and I think I’m for sure moving in the right direction.”