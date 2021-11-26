Celtics 3 takeaways as Celtics collapse twice in one game, fall to Spurs The Celtics rallied from 24 down but lost a late lead. San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray tangles with Boston Celtics' Dennis Schröder and Marcus Smart. AP Photo/Darren Abate

Here are the takeaways as the Celtics dropped their second game in a row, falling 96-88 to the Spurs on Friday.

1. The Celtics managed the rare feat of collapsing twice in one game. The first collapse was 15 minutes of free fall to start, when the Spurs jumped out to a 30-14 lead after one quarter and then expanded the advantage to 40-14 with a 10-0 run to start the second quarter. The second collapse happened late, when the Celtics — having battled all the way back to take a seven-point lead — stopped scoring entirely, allowing San Antonio to end the game on a shocking 15-0 run. That stretch turned an 88-81 Celtics lead into the final score.

We’ve said it before, but Friday’s game hammered the point home once again: Few teams are as capable of giving fans reasons to buy in and give up completely as the Celtics.

2. The late-blown lead was a reminder that the Celtics aren’t good enough to get away with falling behind early against the Spurs, let alone against the competition looming on their schedule. The Spurs have some nice players (most notably Dejounte Murray, who dominated the last few minutes of the fourth quarter), but they don’t really have any potential superstars. A regression to the mean from the Celtics’ almost-comical start was inevitable, and it was always going to hit harder against the Spurs than it would against a team with more talent.

But if the Celtics could have cut out either collapse, the remaining one wouldn’t have done quite as much damage.

Now, after Sunday’s game against the Raptors, the Celtics face the Sixers at home, then hit the road against the Jazz, Blazers, Lakers, Clippers, and Suns. The Celtics missed a chance to reclaim some positivity ahead of a tough stretch.

3. One small positive for the Celtics: Once again, Grant Williams showcased the significant strides he has made on both ends. Defensively, he tends to be in the right spots and he has mastered verticality. He never shies away from contact, and he is quickly refining his offensive game. On Friday, he finished with seven points, five rebounds, and three blocks.

Williams was +18 in a game the Celtics lost by seven. Enes Kanter led the Celtics in plus/minus at +28. The Celtics looked significantly better with Kanter on the floor in his 18 minutes.

Friday’s loss was an odd, less-than-inspiring game.

We will have more takeaways later this evening.