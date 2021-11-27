Celtics Celtics provide updates on Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams, and Dennis Schröder’s health Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

As the Celtics have tried to establish themselves as one of the frontrunners in the Eastern Conference, they’ve dealt with a heap of injuries and illnesses along the way that have held them back.

Jaylen Brown has missed nine games for a variety of reasons, Robert Williams six, Josh Richardson six, and Al Horford three, to name a few.

In the team’s latest injury report Saturday, prior to Sunday night’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors, Brown (return from injury management) is questionable while Dennis Schröder (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (non-COVID illness) are out.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Toronto:



Jaylen Brown (return from injury management) – QUESTIONABLE

Dennis Schroder (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Robert Williams (illness, non-COVID) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 27, 2021

Brown is continuing to recover from a hamstring strain that sidelined him for eight games. Schröder, who is missing his first game of the year, appeared to sprain his ankle against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Williams will miss his third-straight game.

The Celtics won eight of 11 games earlier this month but are currently on a two-game losing streak.