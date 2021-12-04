Celtics Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Damian Lillard all out as Celtics face Trail Blazers Romeo Langford is questionable. Al Horford and Jaylen Brown are two of the Celtics' most important players. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo

The Celtics will be without at least two key players – potentially three – when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Jaylen Brown (right hamstring tightness) and Al Horford (low back stiffness) are both out, per the team, and Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) is questionable.

Brown missed Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz for the same reason. He’s been sidelined for 10 of the Celtics’ last 15 games and has played in just 13 of 24 on the season (including Saturday).

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Portland:



Jaylen Brown (right hamstring tightness) – OUT

Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 4, 2021

Horford scored 21 points Friday, but it seems as though the Celtics are being cautious on the second night of a back-to-back on the road. He’s played in 20 of 24 games and has been relatively durable overall.

Advertisement:

Langford, who played 11 minutes against the Jazz, has appeared in 18 of 24 games. He hurt his ankle against Utah and missed the second half as a result.

For the Blazers, superstar Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management) and role players Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain) and Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) are out. Guard Norman Powell (nasal fracture) is probable.

Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain) joins Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management) and Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) as out for Saturday's game versus Boston. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) December 3, 2021

The Celtics are 6-4 in their last 10, 12-11 overall, and currently in ninth place in an improved Eastern Conference.