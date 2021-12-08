Celtics 4 takeaways as Celtics go flat in second half and Lakers roll to victory Jayson Tatum scored 34 points in the loss. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives past Boston Celtics center Al Horford. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Here are the takeaways as the Celtics went cold in the second half and got blown out by LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday.

1. The game started on a promising note, as Jayson Tatum made his first four 3-point attempts. Tatum is often excellent against the Lakers, and he didn’t deviate Wednesday — 34 points on 13-for-22 shooting, 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Robert Williams also towered over Anthony Davis on multiple alley-oops.

Tatum and Williams, however, were essentially the only offensive highlights. Al Horford was 3-for-9. Dennis Schröder was 1-for-6. Marcus Smart was 2-for-7. As a team, the Celtics apart from Tatum and Williams shot 18-for-53 (33 percent) and 5-for-26 from three (19 percent).

The Celtics were due for a regression after scoring 130 and 145 points in their first two games of the road trip, but Tuesday’s loss hammered home how tough it was to drop the game where they scored 130. Instead of an impressive 2-1 start, the Celtics are now a worrisome 1-2 and are back to one game over .500.

2. Ime Udoka is becoming notoriously willing to voice his opinion — in a calm, collected way — when he isn’t pleased with how the Celtics played. On Tuesday, he said he pulled the starters earlier than usual in the fourth quarter partly because of the looming back-to-back against the Clippers but also because that unit “didn’t have a spark.”

“[Tatum] was scoring, we weren’t defending,” Udoka said. “I don’t feel our defensive effort and overall recognition was very good today.”

“Doesn’t matter who it is,” he later added. “I don’t feel we were sharp tonight on the defensive end or offensively, quite frankly.”

3. The Celtics have punished opponents on the offensive glass with a combination of Robert Williams’ energy and athleticism and Enes Freedom off the bench, but the Lakers turned the tables with 13 offensive boards. In the second half particularly, the Celtics couldn’t seem to end possessions consistently, which hurt any chance of a rally.

4. The garbage-time unit sparked a mini-run in the fourth quarter, trimming the Lakers’ lead from 20-plus to 10 before an exasperated Frank Vogel had to call a timeout.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, the timeout was all the Lakers needed to wrestle control back. A 3-pointer and a big dunk by Malik Monk secured a win LeBron James later called the Lakers’ best of the season so far.

We will have more takeaways coming soon.