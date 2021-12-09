Celtics After lighting up Celtics, Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. dedicates game to Terrence Clarke Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. scored 27 points against the Celtics Wednesday night.





Brandon Boston Jr. had a career night against the Celtics Wednesday. The Clippers guard erupted for 18 points in the second quarter and finished with 27 to lead Los Angeles to a 114-111 win over the Celtics.

After the game, Boston, 20, dedicated his performance to Terrence Clarke, the Boston high school star who died in a car crash in April as he was preparing for the NBA Draft. The two were teammates for one season at Kentucky.

Boston was asked what Clarke’s reaction would have been to his performance Wednesday night.

“He’d be screaming, excited, have a bright smile on his face, telling me, ‘I told you. I told you you’re the best in the world, just keep going,’” Boston said. “That’s the type of relationship we had. He always pushed me to be my best self, so I always keep that in the back of my mind. He’s from Boston, he wanted to play for Boston.”

Clarke played high school basketball at prep powerhouse Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH, before heading to Kentucky. He entered the draft after one season at Kentucky and was training in Los Angeles at the time of his death.

The NBA honored Clarke midway through the first round of 2021 draft, with commissioner Adam Silver inviting his family on stage.