Former Celtics head Danny Ainge hired by Utah Jazz as CEO, per report





Danny Ainge, the former Celtics guard who moved upstairs to the front office and led Boston as its president of basketball operations until earlier this year, has been hired as alternate governor and CEO of the Utah Jazz, ESPN reports.

Ainge, who starred at BYU before being drafted by Boston in 1981, retired from his role with the Celtics in June after an 18-year run at the helm that included winning a title in 2008.

Upon his retirement, Ainge dismissed reports that he was stepping aside from the Celtics in order to take a job with another NBA team, notably the Utah Jazz. Now after a nearly six-month absence from the league, he has made the move.

Ainge, 62, won titles with the Celtics as a player in the 80s.

