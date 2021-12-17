Celtics Al Horford, Grant Williams enter NBA’s health and safety protocols The Celtics have placed three players in health and safety protocols in recent days as the NBA deals with several teams having COVID-19 outbreaks. Al Horford entered the league's health and safety protocols on Friday. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Celtics forward/center Al Horford and forward Grant Williams entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Friday, the team announced. Both players were immediately ruled out for Friday’s game against the Warriors.

Horford and Williams are the second and third Celtics players to enter the league’s health and safety protocols in the last two days, joining forward Jabari Parker, who was placed there on Thursday. The Celtics canceled Friday’s pregame shootaround and media availability.

For Horford, this is the second time this season he’s been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. He tested positive for COVID-19 during the preseason, forcing him to miss the team’s season-opener against the Knicks. It’s unclear if Horford is vaccinated. Williams had received his first two COVID-19 vaccination shots as of September.

Williams provided an update on his status shortly after Friday’s news came out.

“Feeling Good,” Williams tweeted. “To all that have reached out thanks for your love and support. Be back in no time !!”

Friday’s news of Horford and Williams entering health and safety protocols comes as the NBA deals with a COVID outbreak among several teams. As of Thursday evening, 52 players, two head coaches, and a league executive have entered health and safety protocols in December. Twenty-two players entered health and safety protocols just on Wednesday and Thursday alone, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Guard Josh Richardson, who was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 10, rejoined the team Wednesday.

Ahead of Friday’s game against the Celtics, Warriors starting shooting guard Jordan Poole entered the health and safety protocols.