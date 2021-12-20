Celtics

Celtics add C.J. Miles ahead of Monday’s 76ers game, which is expected to go on

C.J. Miles last played in the NBA for the Wizards during the 2019-20 season.

By Adam Himmelsbach, The Boston Globe


The Celtics are signing veteran forward C.J. Miles via a hardship exception, a league source confirmed. He is expected to be available for Monday night’s game against the 76ers.

Miles, 34, last played in the NBA for the Wizards during the 2019-20 season. He had recently signed with the G League Ignite, a developmental team associated with the G League.

The Celtics’ roster has been battered by COVID-19 cases in recent days, and seven players are currently in the league’s protocol: Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker, Sam Hauser, and Brodric Thomas.

