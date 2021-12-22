Celtics Celtics reportedly signing 40-year-old Joe Johnson to 10-day contract Johnson last played in the NBA in 2018. Joe Johnson playing in the BIG3 basketball league in 2021. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Celtics will reportedly welcome back a familiar face for Wednesday night’s game against the Cavaliers, only it’s someone who hasn’t played for Boston in almost two decades.

Joe Johnson, 40, is signing a 10-day contract with the Celtics, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. And as Wojnarowski pointed out, Johnson is “expected to play” in Boston’s matchup at TD Garden with Cleveland. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

Free agent guard Joe Johnson is signing a 10-day deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Johnson is returning to the franchise that drafted him 20 years ago and is expected to play tonight vs. Cleveland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021

The last time that Johnson played in the NBA was in 2018 with the Rockets. Since that time, he’s featured in the “BIG3” basketball league (a 3-on-3 league founded in 2017 and composed of mostly former NBA players). Johnson was named BIG3 MVP in both 2019 and 2021.

His NBA career dates back to June 27, 2001, when Johnson was selected 10th overall in the draft by the Celtics. He played in Boston for only part of his rookie season before being traded to the Suns in Feb. 2002. Across his lengthy NBA career, Johnson made seven All-Star teams.

The Celtics, currently 15-16, face the Cavaliers on Wednesday before heading into a matchup with the defending champion Bucks in Milwaukee on Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m.