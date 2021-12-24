Celtics Celtics are reportedly signing Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle to 10-day hardship deals Aminu is a proven veteran and Pelle is an intriguing player with upside. Jayson Tatum and Al-Farouq Aminu are now teammates. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Two days after signing veteran Joe Johnson, it appears the Celtics are taking advantage of the NBA’s 10-day hardship deals once again.

They’re planning to sign Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle to help compensate for the players they currently have in COVID-19 protocols, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Al Horford, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, Aaron Nesmith, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas, Grant Williams, Juancho Hernangomez, and Sam Hauser are all currently in the protocol.

#NEBHInjuryReport (5/5):



Brodric Thomas (Health & Safety Protocols) – QUESTIONABLE

Grant Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 24, 2021

Fernando, Freedom, Hauser, Jackson, Nesmith, Miles, Richardson, and Williams are out for Saturday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Horford, Hernangomez, Parker, and Thomas are questionable, and Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) and Romeo Langford (Left Achilles Tendinopathy) are questionable.

The Celtics, who also signed Jackson last Saturday and Miles this past Monday, are constantly tweaking their roster to make sure they can field a team.

The Boston Celtics are planning to sign 11-year NBA veteran Al-Farouq Aminu and G League center Norvel Pelle to 10-day hardship deals, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. With eight players in COVID-19 protocols, two big men en route to join the Celtics. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 24, 2021

Aminu, the No. 8 overall pick in 2010, has played for six NBA teams and averaged 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds throughout his career. The 31-year-old, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, hasn’t played in the NBA this season.

Pelle (6-foot-10, 208 pounds), 28, has been on four NBA teams over the course of his career. He most recently averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 71.4 percent from the floor with the New York Knicks in 2020-21.

The Celtics (16-16), who managed to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 111-101, on Wednesday, are scheduled to face the Bucks on Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m.

The Celtics still adding players, especially two bigs, isn’t a great sign they expect to have players clear the protocols in time to play in tomorrow’s Christmas Day matchup at Milwaukee. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 24, 2021