Celtics are reportedly signing Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle to 10-day hardship deals

Two days after signing veteran Joe Johnson, it appears the Celtics are taking advantage of the NBA’s 10-day hardship deals once again.
They’re planning to sign Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle to help compensate for the players they currently have in COVID-19 protocols, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Al Horford, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, Aaron Nesmith, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas, Grant Williams, Juancho Hernangomez, and Sam Hauser are all currently in the protocol.
Fernando, Freedom, Hauser, Jackson, Nesmith, Miles, Richardson, and Williams are out for Saturday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Horford, Hernangomez, Parker, and Thomas are questionable, and Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) and Romeo Langford (Left Achilles Tendinopathy) are questionable.
The Celtics, who also signed Jackson last Saturday and Miles this past Monday, are constantly tweaking their roster to make sure they can field a team.
Aminu, the No. 8 overall pick in 2010, has played for six NBA teams and averaged 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds throughout his career. The 31-year-old, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, hasn’t played in the NBA this season.
Pelle (6-foot-10, 208 pounds), 28, has been on four NBA teams over the course of his career. He most recently averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 71.4 percent from the floor with the New York Knicks in 2020-21.
The Celtics (16-16), who managed to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 111-101, on Wednesday, are scheduled to face the Bucks on Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m.
