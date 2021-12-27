Celtics Jayson Tatum placed in NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols Tatum has been ruled out of the Celtics' Monday night game in Minnesota. Jayson Tatum during the Celtics' game on Dec. 20. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Celtics’ list of players ruled out for the Monday night game in Minnesota against the Timberwolves now includes Jayson Tatum.

Boston’s leading scorer was revealed to have entered the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Monday morning.

Boston is already going to be without several players, including Dennis Schroder and Aaron Nesmith. Now, the Celtics will be even more shorthanded, with nine players missing in total.

Tatum, 23, was out with COVID-19 almost a year ago, missing several games in the process. He later dealt with lingering effects of the virus, a subject he spoke about publicly.

The Celtics, currently 16-17, face the Timberwolves at 8 p.m. on Monday. Boston will then travel to play both the Clippers (Wednesday) and Suns (Friday) later this week.