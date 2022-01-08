Bill Simmons explained why panic-trading Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown would be a ‘ludicrous overreaction’

Get the latest Boston sports news
Bill Simmons has made it clear that he doesn’t think “panic-trading” either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown would benefit the Celtics.
He said Saturday on Twitter that it would be a “ludicrous overreaction” to do so, noting that the Celtics need a “real point guard” and head coach Ime Udoka to “stop blaming everyone else.”
He then went into specifics on Brown and why giving him up would be an extremely poor choice. The longtime basketball scribe said the league turns over coaches every two to three years and that it’s way more difficult to find a top-35 player.
“The worst-case scenario for this crap season would be watching them panic-trade Jaylen, then a year from now come to the conclusion that they hired the wrong coach,” Simmons wrote.
The Celtics are 18-21 as of Saturday afternoon and are 2-11 in games decided by five points or fewer.
