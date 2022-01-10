Celtics Celtics reportedly ‘open for business,’ but have ‘no interest’ in trading Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum "The Celtics appear open for business around other players." Jayson Tatum (left), Josh Richardson (center), and Jaylen Brown (right) during a Celtics-Bulls game in November, 2021. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

At 19-21, the Celtics have been a picture of inconsistency, sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference.

With the NBA trade deadline a month away (Feb. 10), Boston could still look to change its roster. Exactly what kind of trade president of basketball operations Brad Stevens could make is up for discussion.

In a new report, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic outlined what the Celtics’ current thought process appears to be.

Charania said that, according to sources, Boston has “indicated to rival teams that they want to build around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — and have no interest to split up the two All-Star forwards right now.”

Tatum, 23, and Brown, 25, are the cornerstones of the current Celtics’ roster. Looking beyond the duo, however, Charania noted that Boston might be more willing to talk.

“The Celtics appear open for business around other players,” wrote Charania. “Boston engaged with the 76ers before the season about a potential Simmons deal, but showed no inclination to move Brown.”

Stevens, when asked in November about the reported possibility of acquiring Simmons by trading Brown, responded by noting, “I laugh.”