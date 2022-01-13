Celtics Brad Stevens said the Celtics’ roster is ‘complicated’ when asked about Isaiah Thomas "I'm a huge Isaiah fan, always have been." Isaiah Thomas and Brad Stevens in 2017. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

At 21-21, the Celtics remain far lower in the Eastern Conference standings than was projected for the team coming into the season.

Attempting to explain what Boston has been missing remains an unanswered conversation, but a familiar name recently emerged as a possible midseason addition.

Isaiah Thomas, who was an MVP candidate with the Celtics in the 2016-2017 seson, is currently available.

Asked about the potential of bringing the 32-year-old Thomas back, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens remained noncommittal during his weekly interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” on Thursday.

“I’m a huge Isaiah fan, always have been,” said Stevens. “Obviously, the 10-day stuff, he had a couple of those 10 days. We actually had a few in between his that we ended up signing. I think we signed all five while he was with the [Los Angeles] Lakers.

“Our roster situation right now is complicated enough that we’ve got to get through next month to see where it lands and what it looks like,” Stevens continued. “We’ll make other decisions, whether we have spots or adds or whatever the case may be. But Isaiah is everything everyone has made him out to be.”

Stevens, now in a front office role, was Thomas’s coach when he was in Boston. The NBA trade deadline, which could play a role in determining the Celtics’ “roster situation,” falls on Thursday, Feb. 10.