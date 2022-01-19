Celtics Celtics reportedly acquire Bol Bol, P.J. Dozier in 3-team deal The Celtics traded Juancho Hernangomez as part of the deal. The Celtics reportedly acquired Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier on Tuesday. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Celtics reportedly acquired Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier on Tuesday as part of a three-team deal with the Spurs and Nuggets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics traded Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs, while the Nuggets picked up Bryn Forbes.

As noted by MassLive’s Brian Robb, the purpose of the move from the Celtics’ end was that it helped them trim $4 million in salary, thereby avoiding the salary tax. Dozier is likely out for the season after tearing his ACL in November. He previously signed with the Celtics on a two-way contract and played six games during the 2018-19 season. He progressed significantly as a versatile defensive threat over the next three years in Denver and started six games in 2020-21. In 18 games for the Nuggets this season, he averaged 5.4 points on 36.4 percent shooting (31.3 percent from 3-point range).

Bol is a wildcard, which has been the case throughout his basketball career. The 7-foot-2 son of the late Manute Bol, Bol slid into the second round in the 2019 draft due to health concerns. He is yet to find his footing in the NBA. But Bol showed a lot of intriguing flashes in college, shooting 52 percent from 3-point range and averaging 1.4 blocks per game at Oregon playing alongside Payton Pritchard.

The Nuggets recently tried to deal Bol to the Pistons, but the trade was voided when the Pistons discovered that Bol has a foot injury which reportedly will require surgery. He is expected to miss 8-12 weeks, which means the Celtics could get a look at him late in the season if he returns on a more optimistic timeline.

Hernangomez played in 18 games for the Celtics this season, averaging just over five minutes. He will make $6.2 million this season.