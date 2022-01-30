Celtics Marcus Smart said he still has glass in his hand from picture frame incident 4 years ago He said that sometimes he can't really feel his right hand. Marcus Smart drives past De'Andre Hunter in a recent game. Hakim Wright Sr./AP Photo

Marcus Smart said Saturday that he still has some glass in his right hand from when he punched a picture frame in 2018.

“Sometimes I can’t really feel my hand,” Smart told reporters.

Smart, while clearly in discomfort after a win over the Pelicans, said his hand gets sore from time to time ever since the incident. He added that doctors told him taking it out would simply cause more issues.

The injury initially occurred at a hotel in Los Angeles, and it caused him to miss 11 games. It appears it’s stuck with him ever since.