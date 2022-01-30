Marcus Smart said he still has glass in his hand from picture frame incident 4 years ago

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Marcus Smart said Saturday that he still has some glass in his right hand from when he punched a picture frame in 2018.
“Sometimes I can’t really feel my hand,” Smart told reporters.
Smart, while clearly in discomfort after a win over the Pelicans, said his hand gets sore from time to time ever since the incident. He added that doctors told him taking it out would simply cause more issues.
The injury initially occurred at a hotel in Los Angeles, and it caused him to miss 11 games. It appears it’s stuck with him ever since.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Conversation
This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com