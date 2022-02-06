Celtics Celtics reportedly have received multiple offers for Dennis Schroder ahead of the trade deadline Boston's goal for the trade deadline is to reportedly get under the luxury tax. Dennis Schröder has been a popular name in trade rumors ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

If the Celtics want to move backup point guard Dennis Schröder before Thursday’s trade deadline, it appears that they have a couple of options.

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have made offers for Schröder that are “on the table,” The Action Network’s Matt Moore reported Sunday.

Boston’s goal for the trade deadline is to clear salary in order to get under the luxury tax, Moore added. Moving Schröder would be an easy way to do that. He’s making $5.9 million on his one-year contract this season and the Celtics are roughly $2.8 million over the luxury tax. That number can decrease to around $900,000 if Jaylen Brown isn’t named an injury replacement for the All-Star Game, according to NBA salary cap expert Keith Smith. If the Celtics remain over the luxury tax this season, they’ll be subjected to repeat penalties if they’re over the luxury tax in future seasons.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that the Celtics and Bulls discussed a deal that would give Schröder to Chicago and Boston would get Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick. Brown Jr., a backup small forward, is averaging 4.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

It hasn’t been reported what the Bucks are offering in a trade for Schröder. Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Rodney Hill, Semi Ojeleye, Jordan Nwora, and Wesley Matthews are all players that could make sense for the Celtics in a Schröder swap, with all of them being on smaller salaries.

The Bulls and Bucks are just two of several teams with a speculated interest in Schröder. The Cavaliers could use the $9 million disabled player exception they got for point Ricky Rubio, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, to acquire Schröder, league executives told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The Celtics reportedly offered Schröder to the Suns for backup center Jalen Smith.

In other Celtics trade news, the Timberwolves are reportedly looking to trade for Marcus Smart while Josh Richardson’s name has been involved in trade talks with Minnesota and Utah.