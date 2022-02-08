Celtics ‘Ime is a terrific coach’: What Steve Nash said about former assistant Ime Udoka "He’s doing a terrific job. We expected him to do great." Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka talks to players on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game. AP Photo/John Raoux

Ime Udoka and the Celtics have righted the ship in recent weeks, winning seven of their last eight games. Nets coach Steve Nash appreciates — but isn’t surprised by — the way his former assistant has started his head coaching career.

“Ime is a terrific coach,” Nash said prior to Tuesday’s game between the Nets and Celtics. “We loved having him in our program last year, everything he added to our program. A very deserving head coach. He’s got a great pedigree as far as playing the game, coaching under [Spurs coach Gregg Popovich], all the experiences he’s had there.

“I think he’s somebody that could go on and be a head coach for a long, long time. We miss having him around but he’s a more than deserving head coach and we’re happy to see him there. And now that he’s got his healthy guys he can succeed the way we expected.”

Udoka’s year last season with Nash in Brooklyn was his final one as an assistant after a winding journey in basketball that included a playing career both overseas and in the NBA as well as assistant coaching gigs with the Spurs (2012-19) and 76ers (2019-20) as well as the Nets.

Nash noted that Udoka’s lengthy career as an assistant prepared him well to take over a team in a lead role.

“I’m not sure I gave him any advice,” Nash said. “I think all experiences lead you to where you’re at in the moment. But I think when you take over a program like he has, especially with some injuries and the COVID interruptions everyone’s dealt with, you have to have time to analyze and see what you have. He’s shortened his rotation, he’s got everyone healthy, which largely puts out there good to really good defenders, so defensively they’ve taken it to another level.

“I think they’re forming a real understanding and cohesion for not only what he wants, but each other in that system. So he’s doing a terrific job. We expected him to do great, and it’s exciting to see him work.”