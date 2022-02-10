Celtics Celtics reportedly trade Bol Bol, P.J. Dozier to Magic to get under luxury tax The Celtics acquired a second-round pick in the deal. The Celtics reportedly traded Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier on Thursday. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Celtics reportedly started their moves at the trade deadline with a small one that has larger implications, sending Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to the Magic.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics acquired a second-round pick in exchange for Bol and Dozier. The trade gets the Celtics under the luxury tax.

The Celtics acquired Bol and Dozier in a three-team deal that sent Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs and Bryn Forbes to the Nuggets earlier this year. Dozier is out for the year with a torn ACL, while Bol is out for several weeks after undergoing foot surgery.

Advertisement:

The Celtics will now need to fill a roster spot. They have several different avenues to do so, including signing a player who was bought out, making a two-way player a full member of the roster (and then signing a new two-way player). They also, as of 1 p.m. on Thursday, still have two hours to make a second deal and acquire more talent to fill in the gaps of a roster that has suddenly won six games in a row and eight of their last nine.

Prior to the Celtics’ game against the Nets on Tuesday, Ime Udoka told reporters that “a lot of teams are calling” the Celtics about various options prior to the deadline.

“We can do a lot within ourselves, what we have,” Udoka said. “Obviously shooting is a big piece of it and a big part was health initially. Once we touched on those things, being whole for this extended amount of time now and improving our shooting, trying to get back to where we were, that’s something we can do in-house, but you’re always looking for shooting, and like I said, we have a lot of room to improve within what we already have here.”