Celtics Celtics are looking to fill out the rest of their roster with shooting. Here are 9 possible players they could sign to address that The Celtics have three open roster spots. Ime Udoka and the Celtics are looking for some shooters. AP Photo/John Raoux

Celtics coach Ime Udoka was straight to the point when asked how the Celtics will fill out their roster after Thursday’s trade deadline.

“Obviously, shooting is what we’re looking for,” Udoka told reporters prior to Sunday’s game against the Hawks.

Boston took a step to address that need not long after Thursday’s trade deadline. It converted forward Sam Hauser’s contract from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season. Hauser, an undrafted rookie out of Virginia, is mostly known for his 3-point shooting ability. Over four seasons in college, Hauser made 43.9 percent of his 3-pointers and was third in the country in 3-point shooting in 2017-18, making 48.7 percent of his 3-pointers.

Advertisement:

Hauser’s shooting ability has carried over to the G League. With the Maine Celtics this season, Hauser’s shooting 41.7 percent from deep on 10.8 attempts per game.

The Celtics also signed center Luke Kornet, who has shown an ability to make 3-pointers in his career, making 32.7 percent of his attempts.

They still have three open roster spots, which they don’t have to use, but it gives the Celtics a chance to add bodies for the homestretch of the regular season.

A few recent free agents who fit the 3-point shooting mold are D.J. Augustin, Abdel Nader, E’Twaun Moore, Armoni Brooks, and Paul Watson. All five players have shot 35 percent or better from 3-point territory over their careers. In the case of Nader and Moore, signing with the Celtics would be their second go-arounds in Boston, as both players began their careers with the Celtics.

Udoka also said that the Celtics will monitor the buyout market. The premier name on the buyout market this winter will be point guard Goran Dragic, who is reportedly working on a buyout with the Spurs after they traded for him on Thursday. Dragic has been a good 3-point shooter over his career, making 36.4 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

Advertisement:

However, it appears the Celtics aren’t on the initial list of suitors for Dragic. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that six teams are expected to make an aggressive pursuit for Dragic, none of which include the Celtics.

Another player who could potentially be bought out is Magic forward Gary Harris. If Orlando does buy Harris out of his contract, The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote that he’d “be a very tempting pick-up” for the Celtics. Harris, 27, has made 38.1 percent of his 3-pointers this season and is scoring 11.4 points per game.

Hollinger also mentions Blazers shooting guard Ben McLemore as a buyout candidate. He’s made 37.7 percent of his 3-pointers this season, including a 4-for-7 game from deep against the Celtics in January.

Then there is, of course, former Celtic Isaiah Thomas. The point guard’s been a free agent since the Mavericks didn’t renew his 10-day contract in January. While Thomas was an above-average shooter with the Celtics, he’s struggled since the Celtics traded him in 2017. He’s only shot 35 percent or better from deep once in the last five seasons.