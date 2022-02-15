Celtics 3 takeaways as Jaylen Brown, red-hot Celtics demolish 76ers by 48 points The Celtics embarrassed their rivals on Tuesday to claim their ninth straight win. Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, front, reacts to his 3-point shot during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

We should start by noting that the 76ers didn’t have James Harden in their 135-87 loss to the Celtics, and that the Celtics are unlikely to put together another firestorm from 3-point range like the one they unleashed Tuesday.

We could, however, continue by noting that the Sixers did have Joel Embiid and the rest of their core roster intact. We could also note that the Celtics were without Robert Williams, and that Marcus Smart hobbled to the bench with a sprained ankle midway through the first half, which barely seemed to slow the Celtics at all. The Derrick White addition is already paying dividends.

We could add that while Embiid did go to the free-throw line 16 times, Al Horford helped limit the MVP contender to 3-for-9 shooting from the floor, and Horford’s impact was obvious from the jump.

It might also be worth acknowledging that the Sixers scored 22 points in the first quarter, 20 in the second and 16 in the third as the Celtics built an eye-popping lead over their rivals that extended as high as (not a typo) 51, and that the victory continued to close the gap between the Celtics and the tightly bunched five-team grouping at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Tuesday’s game was a beatdown — an impressive display by a good team that has found an otherworldly rhythm. The Celtics still have to take care of business against the Pistons to keep their winning streak going into the All-Star break (and don’t be surprised if they fall behind in the first quarter, because this pace is impossible to maintain), but reasons to doubt this Celtics team ring hollow now. They are a team nobody wants to face in the postseason, certainly, but they have a chance to be a lot more than just a potential first-round spoiler. Over this stretch, the Celtics have looked as good as any team in the Eastern Conference. Make of that what you will.

More takeaways

2. Smart turned his ankle badly driving at Joel Embiid. He went to the free-throw line after the Celtics called timeout to get him out of the game, but he limped to the locker room and was ruled out almost immediately. No injury is convenient, but a minor one right before the All-Star break is — at least — somewhat well-timed. The Celtics will hope Smart’s ankle injury is in fact minor.

Ime Udoka did not have an update after the game but acknowledged that Smart’s injury didn’t look good.

3. Defense wins championships, but 3-pointers and defense combine to generate blowouts. The Celtics set a franchise-record for triples, burying 25 of their 45 attempts from behind the arc. Jaylen Brown started the Celtics off with 5-for-5 shooting from deep. Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum hit four apiece. Aaron Nesmith and Sam Hauser added three each as the bench unit extended the Celtics’ monstrous lead. Ironically, of all the players who took 3-pointers, only Derrick White missed all of his attempts (0-for-3) … and he led the team in plus/minus with +41.

The Celtics aren’t going to shoot that well often. They seemingly can, however, defend consistently at this level for lengthy stretches. When they get hot from three, blowouts are a distinct possibility.

We will have more takeaways later this evening.