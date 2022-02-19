Celtics Jayson Tatum on his son’s stardom: ‘I definitely did not expect it’ Tatum's son, Deuce, has already gone viral several times. Jayson Tatum's son Deuce has become a fan favorite. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

If Jayson Tatum is the star of the Celtics, his son, Deuce, isn’t far behind.

The 4-year-old has been a fixture at Celtics games the last couple of seasons, typically sitting courtside at games in TD Garden. By sitting so close to the court, Deuce has provided several viral moments and clips. His latest came on Sunday when he looked like he couldn’t be bothered to watch his father score 38 points in the Celtics’ win over the Hawks.

Ahead of playing in his third All-Star Game, Tatum gave his thoughts on his son’s fame.

“I definitely did not expect it,” Tatum told reporters Saturday. “It’s cool. He enjoys it. Every time he comes to a home game, people cheer when they see him and scream his name. When he comes to the games on the road and here at All-Star, he has his own personality.”

Advertisement:

Deuce has been by Tatum’s side for much of his NBA career. His son was born just months into his rookie season in 2017.

As Deuce has gotten older, the more visible he’s been at Tatum’s games. For instance, his son was with him when family members were allowed in the NBA’s bubble during the 2020 playoffs. (Yes, he went viral then, too).

Tatum shared why he’s enjoyed having his son follow him along the way in his NBA career.

“Yeah, I think that’s the plus of having a kid at 19,” Tatum said. “We’re growing up together. I think it’s cool that he’s going to be able to see me as my career goes and as he’s getting older to remember certain things and interact. Things like that. It’s definitely a plus.”

While Tatum and his son certainly spend a lot of personal time together, Deuce sitting courtside at his father’s games gives him a unique experience. There’s one thing that Tatum hopes his son can remember from watching him play that he can use as he gets older.

Jayson Tatum talks about being a father at 19 and watching Deuce grow up. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/DsJWNcK4j8 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 19, 2022

“A competitor. Somebody that always just wanted to win,” Tatum said on what he wants his son to remember from watching him play. “Every time he comes to the game he’ll see how I give it my all, doing everything I can in my power to help us win. As he gets older in team sports, that’s what’s most important is winning, and everything besides that will follow.”

Advertisement:

For the second straight year, Tatum will play for Team Durant in the All-Star Game, which takes play on Sunday night in Cleveland.