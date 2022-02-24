Celtics Marcus Smart expects to play Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets The Celtics guard left Boston's blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 15 with an ankle injury and hasn't played since. Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart listens to head coach Ime Udoka during the first half of Boston's win over Philadelphia on Feb. 15. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

When the Celtics return from the All-Star break Thursday night, veteran guard Marcus Smart plans to be on the floor with them.

Smart, who left Boston’s blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers with an ankle injury, told reporters Thursday morning he feels confident he’ll be “good to go” for the Celtics’ first post-All-Star tilt against the Brooklyn Nets.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Smart said in the morning. “Honestly, the night of the injury was pretty harsh for me, couldn’t put any pressure on it. But over the break — was able to get some sun, got in the pool and did some pool things to work on it. Swelling’s gone down; I’m just dealing with a bone bruise on it.”

Advertisement:

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday both Smart and Robert Williams, who missed the team’s final game before the break, should be on the floor when Boston plays the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons-less Nets.

Though Smart’s injury isn’t fully healed, he doesn’t expect to be restricted in his playing time.

“I feel pretty confident, the staff feels pretty confident, that I’m good to go,” he added. “It’s going to linger. It’s not going to prevent me from playing, it’s just a pain tolerance issue. It’s just who I am, it’s always what I’ve been able to do.”

"Locked in. We don't have the luxury to take a deep breath right now."



Marcus Smart explains the team's mindset entering the final 22 games of the regular season 😤



Presented by your @NEFordDealers. Built for America. Built Ford Proud. pic.twitter.com/eJlnLScCau — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 24, 2022

He also said the Celtics, who currently sit at sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, have to stay “locked in” for the last 22 games of the season.

“We don’t have the luxury to take a deep breath right now,” he said. “We know it’s not going to be perfect … things won’t always go your way. As long as you go out and give it everything you’ve got, nine times out of 10 it should work in your favor.

“As long as we stick together and keep the same mindset, except for the Detroit game, we’ll be OK.”