Jaylen Brown suffers ankle injury, leaves game vs. Hawks

Celtics star Jaylen Brown left Tuesday’s game against the Hawks after suffering an ankle injury in the opening minutes.
After walking to the locker room, Brown was ruled out for the rest of the contest. The Celtics announced his injury was a right ankle sprain.
Here’s a look at the play.
No injury to Jayson Tatum or Brown is well-timed for the Celtics, but Brown’s was particularly difficult. He started Tuesday’s game with a couple of impressive plays, including the first basket of the game and a lob to Robert Williams for a slam.
Brown’s absence seemed to throw the Celtics off for much of the first half, as the Hawks stretched their lead as high as 17. In the second half, the Celtics rebuilt their rotations and rallied back. They led the Hawks in a tight game midway through the fourth quarter.
Brown has been bitten by the injury bug frequently over the last two seasons. He played in 49 of the Celtics’ 63 games this year, missing time due to a hamstring injury and a bout with COVID. Last year, he suffered a wrist injury that required season-ending surgery shortly before the playoffs.
“Just battling through the adversity has been the more challenging thing, ups and downs,” Brown said last month. “I was expecting to be more in a rhythm and things like that when the season started, I had some things that kind of slowed me down a little bit, but I’m looking to ramp things back up and win some games at the same time, and smile and have some fun while I do it.”
